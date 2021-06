I always love this time of year because my strawberries are ripe for the harvesting. That may be an understatement because we are swimming in strawberries. I love my garden and seeing it bloom and bring forth delightful treats for my family. Although my wife and I are now enjoying the fruit of our labors from years ago there is also the reality that we don’t make anything happen. Now clearly there are things we do to help make our plants grow, such as tilling the soil or watering the plants. However, the actual growth of plants is truly outside of our control.