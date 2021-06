Competition in a normal school year can be very stressful. Add in a pandemic and the stress level triples. This year, Jr. VASE was held virtually due to the pandemic, and this meant that the students had to work twice as hard in order for judges to understand their work and their message in their art works. Students at Elgin Middle School chose to compete, no matter the pandemic or that it was a virtual event. Jr. VASE stands for Visual Arts Scholastic Event and is the equivalent of UIL for art. Each student can enter from one to two pieces of ...