Vida L. Brickner, 104, of Coos Bay, OR passed on May 9, 2021 from Covid-19. She was born on July 22, 1916 in Los Angeles, CA to parents Rudolph A. and Margarita (Guirado) Dallugge. Vida attended a trade tech art school and received an associate’s degree as a professional artist. She became a freelance artist for Broadway, Fredrick’s of Hollywood and many others. Vida was a professional musician who played the guitar and sang for the Loriette’s in the 1940’s. She married Eugene P. Brickner and they were married for 32 years. Vida is survived by her daughter, Rosalie Treffry, Sprague River, OR; 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Brickner in 1992 and Christian Engholm. A Graveside service was held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Fir Grove Cemetery. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel.