Small Business Administrator Isabel Guzman to testify before House committee

File Photo by Erin Scott/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Small Business Administrator Isabel Guzman will testify before a House appropriations subcommittee on Friday.

Guzman will appear before the House financial services and general government subcommittee at 10 a.m. after testifying about the agency's role in pandemic relief earlier in the week.

Guzman was confirmed in March to take the helm of the Small Business Administration as it is tasked with dispensing funds to help American business owners recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She inherited a Paycheck Protection Program that has delivered more than $795 billion since it was established last March, according to the agency.

However, the program faced scrutiny under the administration of former President Donald Trump for delivering loans to several major corporations -- including the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, Shake Shack and Nathan's Famous.

The Justice Department has also charged multiple small business owners and other individuals for receiving funds under the program by making fraudulent claims.

The SBA also quickly received 186,200 applications under the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which provides grants of up to $10 million to restaurants, bars, food trucks, and other food and drink establishments to cover expenses such as payroll, rent, utilities and supplies, that was established in President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.

Prior to joining the Biden administration, Guzman served as director of California's Office of the Small Business Advocate, leading small businesses COVID-19 relief for the country's largest state.

She also worked as SBA's deputy chief of staff and senior adviser to the administrator at the SBA under President Barack Obama.