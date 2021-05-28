Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Small Business Administrator Isabel Guzman to testify before House committee

By Daniel Uria
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGUp4_0aEQ3SJN00
Small Business Administrator Isabel Guzman will field questions on how the agency will continue to disperse pandemic relief funding as she testifies before a House appropriations subcommittee on Friday. File Photo by Erin Scott/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Small Business Administrator Isabel Guzman will testify before a House appropriations subcommittee on Friday.

Guzman will appear before the House financial services and general government subcommittee at 10 a.m. after testifying about the agency's role in pandemic relief earlier in the week.

Guzman was confirmed in March to take the helm of the Small Business Administration as it is tasked with dispensing funds to help American business owners recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She inherited a Paycheck Protection Program that has delivered more than $795 billion since it was established last March, according to the agency.

However, the program faced scrutiny under the administration of former President Donald Trump for delivering loans to several major corporations -- including the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, Shake Shack and Nathan's Famous.

The Justice Department has also charged multiple small business owners and other individuals for receiving funds under the program by making fraudulent claims.

The SBA also quickly received 186,200 applications under the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which provides grants of up to $10 million to restaurants, bars, food trucks, and other food and drink establishments to cover expenses such as payroll, rent, utilities and supplies, that was established in President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.

Prior to joining the Biden administration, Guzman served as director of California's Office of the Small Business Advocate, leading small businesses COVID-19 relief for the country's largest state.

She also worked as SBA's deputy chief of staff and senior adviser to the administrator at the SBA under President Barack Obama.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
126K+
Followers
34K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Administrator#Lakers#House#Nba#Shake Shack#Nathan S Famous#The Justice Department#American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
SBA
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Washington, DCsenate.gov

Portman, Colleagues Push Small Business Administration to Speed Up Relief to Struggling Live Event Venues

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) joined a letter to Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman urging her to disburse Shuttered Venue Operator Grant funding to struggling live entertainment venues as soon as possible. The legislation that created this program, the Save Our Stages Act, was signed into law more than six months ago, and event venues are going out of business while waiting for these grants. Portman has been hearing from event operators around Ohio about the SBA’s lack of progress in getting this program up and running and disbursing grant funding to those who need relief.
Congress & Courtsrockproducts.com

House Committee Moves Transportation Legislation

The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure approved two major pieces of infrastructure legislation on a bipartisan basis during a 19-hour markup, both of which make transformational investments to modernize America’s roads, bridges, highways, rail, transit and wastewater systems. The policy changes advanced in committee mark a significant departure from...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Trump Justice Dept. secretly subpoenaed records of two Democrats on House Intelligence Committee

The Justice Department in 2018 secretly subpoenaed Apple for the data of two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, as well as the data of their current and former staffers and family members, in an aggressive push by the Trump administration to determine who was leaking classified information to the news media, according to a committee official and one of the affected lawmakers.
Small BusinessInc.com

The pandemic presented fissures in the small business resources and financing continuum. SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman shares her plans to fix it.

The face of entrepreneurship in America is becoming less white--and Isabel Guzman is well aware. The Small Business Administration boss--barely three months on the job--is eager to overhaul the federal agency's programs to make them more equitable and effective for all small businesses--particularly those that need the most help. "Everything's...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Colonial Pipeline CEO testifies before Senate Homeland Security Committee

A day after the Justice Department announced it recovered millions of dollars in bitcoin Colonial Pipeline paid to hackers, company CEO Joseph Blount told senators on the Homeland Security Committee paying the ransom was the "hardest decision" of his career. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the hearing.
Congress & CourtsTimes Union

Coalition of veterans groups to testify before Congress regarding Administration's budget for Department of Veterans Affairs

Among the topics to be discussed are community care, disability claims backlog, construction, and more. Joint testimony of the Independent Budget Veterans Service Organizations (IBVSOs)—DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)—regarding the Administration’s budget for the Department of Veterans Affairs for Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023.
Greeley, COPosted by
Steven Bonifazi

Senator Hickenlooper and Small Business Administration announce $309 million COVID-19 relief package

Hickenlooper and Guzman visit El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant in Greeley.(Photo: Office of Senator John Hickenlooper) (DENVER, Colo.) ColoradoU.S. Senator John Hickenlooper and head of the Small Business Administration Isabella Guzman stopped by three small businesses along the Colorado Front Range Wednesday to announce that 1,587 state restaurants, bars, breweries and food trucks have received over $309 million in new federal relief.
Small BusinessPosted by
Axios

6. SBA chief Isabel Guzman's recovery roadmap

America’s small business community is recovering from the pandemic, but large swathes of it haven’t yet recovered. Dan speaks with U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabel Guzman for the finale of our America's Business Comeback series, about which small businesses still need help and what the SBA plans to do about it.
Congress & Courtshuntinglife.com

House Committee Considers the MAPLand Act

Sportsmen and sportswomen call for swift passage of important public land access legislation. (Washington D.C.)—Hunters and anglers around the nation voiced support for the bipartisan Modernizing Access to our Public Land (MAPLand) Act as the bill received its first hearing in the 117th Congress. The House Natural Resources Committee held...