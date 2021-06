Walmart is expanding store hours as coronavirus restrictions across the country start to end. Starting June 5, store hours will expand to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. On July 3, pre-COVID hours will return for vision centers and pharmacies. Vision centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pharmacies will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.