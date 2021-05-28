NASA to Send 128 Glowing Baby Squids and 5,000 Water Bears to Space! Here’s Why

The team behind NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has been named the 2021 winner of the John L. “Jack” Swigert, Jr. Award for Space Exploration from the Space Foundation. The foundation’s goal is “Advocating for Innovation. Bettering Life on Earth.” The annual award recognizes extraordinary accomplishments by a company, space agency, or consortium of organizations in the realm of space exploration and discovery. It honors the memory of astronaut John L. “Jack” Swigert, Jr., the command module pilot for the Apollo 13 mission. During Apollo 13’s April 1970 voyage to the Moon, an oxygen tank ruptured, placing the crew in peril. It was a time of high drama and high anxiety as people around the globe watched NASA work against the clock and against the odds to return the crew safely to Earth.