Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Center for Pet Safety tests and certifies pet travel equipment [Ask the Vet]

By Dr. Lee Pickett
Reading Eagle
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: My seatbelt will help protect me if I'm involved in a car accident, and I want the same for my dog, Gucci, who often rides with me. What's the best way to keep him safe?. A: You are wise to restrain Gucci in the car. Not only could he be injured in a crash, but an accident could hurl him against you, preventing you from controlling your car. Unrestrained pets can also cause accidents by distracting the driver or crawling under the brake pedal.

www.readingeagle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Animals#Pet Carrier#The Center For Pet Safety#Djd#Vmd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Placer County, CAforesthillmessenger.com

Seven Tips for Summer Pet Safety

Summertime means fun in the sun, especially with your furry friends. But that joy can turn to heartbreak if you’re not careful. To ensure a fun and safe summer, the Placer SPCA asks all pet parents to take note of these summer tips. 1. Keep your pet home and out...
Petsklcc.org

Vet Advice On Keeping Your Pets Safe From Prolonged Exposure To Smoke

It’s wildfire season across Oregon, and many locals fear not just for their own safety, but that of their pets. KLCC’s Brian Bull shares some tips. Meet Abbey…our gray cat. She’s a sweetheart who hasn’t quite breathed the same since last fall’s Holiday Farm Fire and the smog that came with it.
Petsfox44news.com

Safety tips for pets in hot weather

It’s going to be a hot one this weekend – and while you’re keeping yourself cool….don’t forget about your furry family members. The Woodway Department of Safety posted the graph below on their Facebook page to warn pet parents about the dangers of hot concrete and asphalt. The department says...
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Summer Safety Series: Protecting your pets from the summer heat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the scorching hot temperatures, it’s important that we keep a close eye on our furry friends to protect them from any possible heat exposure. The Toledo Humane Society advises keeping an eye on your pets when outside. Find a shaded area for them as well as plenty of water and do not leave them outside for an extended period of time. Heat can be a major stressor on our animals, especially our senior friends and young ones.
PetsKait 8

Vets warn pet owners that hot pavement can burn paws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - With parts of the country boiling with excessive heat, it is a good time to remind pet owners to take care of their furry friends’ paws. Veterinary clinics say they’re seeing more dogs with burns on their paws because the pavement is too hot to handle.
Petsrv.com

Five Essential Summer Pet Safety Practices

Keep your pooch safe and sound all season long by following these summer safety suggestions. Chances are, your dog loves summer as much as you do: the additional time outdoors, the new places to explore, the hikes, the beaches—all of it! But, just because your pooch loves summer doesn’t mean summer loves it back. For all the fun and adventure of the season, there are also dangers and safety concerns for your pet—from high temperatures and heat-related risks to pests and bugs. So, here are five summer pet safety practices to keep your furry friend safe all season long:
PetsVentureBeat

Pawp lets you talk to a vet online now as telemedicine comes to pet owners.

On the surface, there aren’t a lot of overt connections between the cold, clean, antiseptic world of glistening new technology and the warm, organic, visceral world of family medicine. Yet for all the differences that make these two realms feel so far apart, when technology and medicine do cross paths,...
El Paso, TXKVIA

El Paso veterinarian offers pet safety tips during heatwave

EL PASO, Texas -- The heat is on across the Borderland. Many area locations are expected to reach afternoon highs around 106-110 degrees. With this dangerous heat burning across the region it's important to look after your pets. ABC-7 sat down with Dr. Nancy Harvey, a veterinarian at El Paso's...
Petsissaquahhighlands.com

Traveling with Pets This Summer? Don’t Forget Their Emergency Kit!

Over the past year in my home, no one enjoyed the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” orders more than our puppy, Charlie (see photo). Our family was home 24/7 and was available for countless games of fetch, multiple belly rubs, and constant distribution of treats. Now, with vaccinations and safety measures in place, my family looks forward to hitting the road this summer and bringing Charlie with us. This means updating our family’s travel emergency kit.
Petsnonpareilonline.com

Tips for traveling by car with pets

Are you thinking of traveling this summer with your dog or cat? Before your fill your coolers and plan your route, our peers at Best Friends Animal Society have some tips. Planning and preparation are essential for a successful vacation with a dog or cat. Consider if it would it be better to take your pet with you or leave him at home under the care of a family member, neighbor, pet sitter or boarding facility.
Petsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pet of the Week: The Animal League Adoption Center – Whiskers

Whiskers is a very special and lucky little lady, according to the Animal League. She survived an incident that left her jaw misaligned, left paw scarred and tail nicked. “After lots of love and care from my wonderful friends at The Animal League, I am fully recovered and running and playing just like any other kitty,” Whiskers says. “My foster mom says that I am a lap kitty, chest kitty or whatever part of you that I can get to be close! I like to be held and brushed too and am even okay with baths! I have a soft, sweet meow and am a purr machine. If you have a scratching posts and pad, I would love that too! I would prefer to be an only kitty, as I would like to have you all to myself as I adore attention!”
Petssilverbow.mt.us

4th of July Pet Safety Tips

More pets go missing on the 4th of July than any other day. You can keep your pets safe this year by doing the following:. Fireworks are scary & terrify pets. More pets go missing on the 4th of July than any other day. You can keep your pets safe this year by doing the following:
PetsPosted by
NorthEast Times

Women’s Animal Center explains how to reduce separation anxiety in pets

As COVID-19 restrictions finally lift, many of those who have worked from home since March 2020 are returning to the office. This shift back to uncomfortable desks, conference room meetings and rush-hour commutes is something most employees weren’t looking forward to. But their annoyance over trading in sweats for dress pants is nothing compared to the feelings of someone else – their beloved pets, who had their favorite human as company all day, every day, for the past year.
Petswfcnnews.com

Local animal shelter stresses pet safety ahead of July 4th

MARION - Every year, thousands of animals go missing throughout the U.S. due to Independence Day fireworks displays. Staff at Finding Forever Animal Rescue, in Marion, are reminding the public to stay aware of their pets at all times over the next couple weeks. "Fireworks displays will be happening at...
Petscityscenecolumbus.com

Press paws and review pet safety tips

Sit, stay, roll over and … get that out of your mouth!. Every pet parent has uttered those words in a mad dash to get Fido or Fluffy to drop the trash, bug or deadly piece of chocolate. But what can they eat this summer if a tasty morsel is dropped to the floor?
Media, PADelaware County Daily Times

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Buck

Buck is a handsome young adult gentleman who is waiting on his forever family at Providence Animal Center, in Media. He is described by his friends as goofy, intelligent and athletic. He would love to live with an active family as their newest adventure buddy. He is very food motivated, and will “sit” or “give paw” for a tasty treat. This sweet fella would benefit from a home with children ages 8 and up, and could live with a feline pal with a slow introduction. Interested in meeting Buck, and his adoptable pals? Head in to Providence Animal Center, in Media, during their hours of operation. Walk-ins are being accommodated on a case by case basis. Learn more at ProvidenceAC.org/Adopt. Buck is the packaged deal – he is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his vaccinations. PAC IS BACK: All adult dog adoption fees (6 months and up) are 25% off from June 16th-20th. Meet your newest BFF just in time for summer.
PetsWNDU

Pet Vet: Heart Murmurs in Dogs and Cats

(WNDU) - If your pet has been diagnosed with a heart murmur, it may be hard to know what that means. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Carly miller to help us understand more about heart murmurs. If you want to contact Dr. David Visser, you can reach...