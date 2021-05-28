Center for Pet Safety tests and certifies pet travel equipment [Ask the Vet]

Whiskers is a very special and lucky little lady, according to the Animal League. She survived an incident that left her jaw misaligned, left paw scarred and tail nicked. “After lots of love and care from my wonderful friends at The Animal League, I am fully recovered and running and playing just like any other kitty,” Whiskers says. “My foster mom says that I am a lap kitty, chest kitty or whatever part of you that I can get to be close! I like to be held and brushed too and am even okay with baths! I have a soft, sweet meow and am a purr machine. If you have a scratching posts and pad, I would love that too! I would prefer to be an only kitty, as I would like to have you all to myself as I adore attention!”