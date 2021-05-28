Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanapepe, HI

Remembering Memorial Day

By Dennis Fujimoto The Garden Island
Thegardenisland.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIHU‘E — The current COVID-19 safety and health guidelines and rules did not deter individuals and groups from celebrating Memorial Day that falls on Monday. Donna Lynn Loo, Kaua‘i Retired Senior and Volunteer Program director, said she personally has relatives at the Kaua‘i Veterans Cemetery, and plans to visit the cemetery because it is Memorial Day. Many other members participating in the Kaua‘i RSVP program and Hawai‘i Government Employees Association share similar situations.

www.thegardenisland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Society
City
Hanapepe, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Scouts Of America#Memorial Day#Volunteers#Hgea#Kaua I Community College#Elderly Affairs#Cubs#The Troop 168 Scouts#Eagle Scout#The U S Air Force Band#Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Weekly jobless claims rise for first time since April

New weekly applications for unemployment insurance rose last week for the first time since April, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department. In the week ending June 12, seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims totaled 412,000, rising by 37,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 375,000. Claims had fallen in every consecutive week since the week ending May 1 before last, setting a series of new post-lockdown record lows.