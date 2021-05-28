Remembering Memorial Day
LIHU‘E — The current COVID-19 safety and health guidelines and rules did not deter individuals and groups from celebrating Memorial Day that falls on Monday. Donna Lynn Loo, Kaua‘i Retired Senior and Volunteer Program director, said she personally has relatives at the Kaua‘i Veterans Cemetery, and plans to visit the cemetery because it is Memorial Day. Many other members participating in the Kaua‘i RSVP program and Hawai‘i Government Employees Association share similar situations.www.thegardenisland.com