Campaigns for and against $135 million Farmington High School project blaze as Thursday vote draws near

With Farmington voters set to decide on Thursday whether to build a $135 million high school, advocates and opponents are waging a back-and-forth campaign with lawn signs and social media posts.

A group calling itself Smart Farmington several weeks ago began putting up “Tell them no again” signs around town, urging residents to reject what it calls an unaffordable project that will burden taxpayers for more than 20 years.

On the other side are United Farmington and Comprehensive FHS, two groups promoting a “Vote Yes for FHS” message and arguing that the town can’t afford to wait to replace a cramped, code-deficient, outdated and deteriorating high school any longer.

Opponents are hoping for a replay of 2017, when taxpayers resoundingly defeated a similarly priced proposal by a 5,029-2,411 vote. Some of the same residents who fought the 2017 plan are among the current opponents, including Justin Bernier; he actively worked against the 2017 proposal even though he was a member of the school building committee.

“It will be challenging enough to address the needs of all Farmington public schools without buying an overpriced high school,” Bernier wrote in a recent memo appealing for donations to Smart Farmington.

The group contends that because Farmington could soon face $60 million to $200 million in renovations for a half-dozen other schools, it should be dramatically curbing costs for the high school. Architects presented several less costly alternatives to the $135 million project, and the town should have pursed those, Smart Farmington argues.

“Our goal is not to prevent a solution to FHS. Our goal is to adopt a solution that solves for the needs of the high school and the six other public schools – without turning Farmington into a ‘high tax’ town,” the group said.

But supporters counter that costs will only rise if the town doesn’t build now. They emphasize that there was bipartisan support on the council and school board to endorse this plan in the winter of 2020, and complain that opponents only now are surfacing with criticisms.

Many of the objections to the 2017 plan have been worked out, advocates said, while the reasons to retire the existing school are stronger than ever. Under the earlier version, for instance, construction could have interfered with classes for more than a year, but the current one will locate the new building where classes can go on as normal. Once construction is done in the late summer of 2024, everything will be relocated to the new building and the old one will be demolished.

A new high school will end crowding, which is projected to worsen in the next decade as the school’s enrollment climbs from 1,300 to more than 1,400. The original 1928 school has added a patchwork of additions built between 1952 and 2003, and as a result facilities are outdated, the walk between sections of the sprawling campus can be nearly a quarter of a mile.

Trash barrels are used to catch water falling through the ceiling when it rains and student complain about wide temperature fluctuations within the building.

Lunches are served in waves starting as soon as 10 a.m. because the cafeteria is too small, according to educators, and the building has 23 entrances and exits - vastly too many for an era when building security is at a premium.