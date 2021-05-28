Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Laser experiments suggest helium rain falls on Jupiter

By Emily Conover
Science News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSprinkles of helium rain may fall on Jupiter. At pressures and temperatures present within the gas giant, the hydrogen and helium that make up the bulk of its atmosphere don’t mix, according to laboratory experiments reported in the May 27 Nature. That suggests that deep within Jupiter’s atmosphere, hydrogen and helium separate, with the helium forming droplets that are denser than the hydrogen, causing them to rain down (SN: 4/19/21).

www.sciencenews.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Jupiter#Helium#Earth#Hydrogen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyNational Science Foundation (press release)

Hubble ultraviolet image of Jupiter

This ultraviolet image of Jupiter was created from data captured on Jan. 11, 2017, using the Wide Field Camera 3 on the Hubble Space Telescope. The Great Red Spot and Red Spot Jr. (also known as Oval BA) absorb ultraviolet radiation from the sun and therefore appear dark in this view.
Astronomyastrobin.com

Shadow Games on Jupiter

Here is an animation of the eclipse of Io by Ganymede on June 5. Of course, the seeing was very bad. The altitude was between + 9 ° and + 19 °, but I had to try it. You can see the eclipse of Io very nicely and then reappear on the edge of the planet. It happened very fast, in just a few minutes. For better tracking, I have marked Io with a red circle.
SciencePhotonics.com

Laser Experiment Shows Role of Memory in Stochastic Resonance

AMSTERDAM, June 3, 2021 — A laser experiment conducted by scientists at AMOLF (part of the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research) has enhanced understanding of the role of memory in stochastic resonance. Stochastic resonance describes the phenomenon in which a signal is amplified with an optimum amount of noise; to...
Aerospace & DefenseCosmos

Interstellar mission powered by lasers

Australian researchers have just designed a propulsion system for an interstellar mission to shoot a spacecraft off to one of our closest stellar neighbours – using 100 million lasers. The research team at the Australian National University (ANU) are answering the call of the Breakthrough Starshot project for an ultra-light...
Astronomyinceptivemind.com

NASA to develop space telescope to hunt asteroids that threaten Earth

Protecting Earth from the dangers of asteroid collisions has taken it one step further after NASA approved the continued development of the Near-Earth Object Surveyor space telescope (NEO Surveyor) after a successful mission review. The infrared space telescope is a part of NASA’s planetary defense efforts to discover and characterize...
AstronomyPlanetary Society

Mighty Jupiter Revealed

Juno Principal Investigator and Associate Vice President of the Southwest Research Institute’s Science and Engineering Division. Chief Scientist / LightSail Program Manager for The Planetary Society. Planetary Radio Host and Producer for The Planetary Society. Scott Bolton leads the Juno mission that has been orbiting and revealing Jupiter for five...
Astronomyadafruit.com

Inside Saturn, It’s Raining Helium #SpaceSaturday

Science headlines that sound like poetry from the future always satisfy. Space headlines do that the best. In this case the headline is about how the helium rains inside of Saturn may alter its magnetic field. That could just as well be a poem from Cabaret Voltaire as it could be a mind-blowing new astronomical discovery. Here’s more from Astronomy Now:
Astronomywhats-on-netflix.com

Jupiter’s Legacy

News broke of Jupiter’s Legacy no longer moving forward with season 2 despite being originally planned as a multi-season show. Although the exact plan isn’t known for the future, Steven DeKnight has shared his thoughts...
Astronomyjioforme.com

How to look up the chemical composition of the atmosphere of extrasolar planets for hints on its history

Author’s Note-This article was written by NASA scientist Dr. Vincent Kofman. Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC), and the lead author of the research it discusses. Thousands of exoplanets have been discovered in recent decades.Planet hunter like TESS And Kepler, And numerous ground efforts have begun to boost this area and obtain a total number of planets that will enable effective statistical analysis on several planets.
ChemistryPhys.org

Laser-focused on supercooled water

Drink in this factoid: water is the weirdest liquid of all. Most fluids have predictable and similar behaviors. But unlike other fluids, water is most dense as a liquid, not a solid. Aquatic life survives the winter because ice floats instead of sinking and expanding into one huge solid glacier. Water's unique but strange properties help support life.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Measuring the magnetic origins of solar flares, CMEs and Space Weather

Philip Judge, Matthias Rempel, Rana Ezzedine, Lucia Kleint, Ricky Egeland, Svetlana Berdyugina, Thomas Berger, Joan Burkepile, Rebecca Centeno, Giuliana de Toma, Mausumi Dikpati, Yuhong Fan, Holly Gilbert, Daniela Lacatus. We take a broad look at the problem of identifying the magnetic solar causes of space weather. With the lackluster performance...
EnvironmentDuluth News Tribune

WeatherTalk: The atmosphere's hottest layer is examined

The thermosphere is a layer high in the atmosphere known for extremely high temperatures and extremely low density. From about 50 miles above the surface of Earth upwards to 300-600 miles, what few air molecules exist are bombarded by high-energy solar radiation that keeps these molecules highly agitated and so, by definition, hot. Temperatures range between 1000 and 4500 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on solar activity. However, this air would not feel warm to us because it is so thin as to be almost a vacuum.
AstronomyEnvironmental News Network

Boundary of Heliosphere Mapped for the First Time

For the first time, the boundary of the heliosphere has been mapped, giving scientists a better understanding of how solar and interstellar winds interact. “Physics models have theorized this boundary for years,” said Dan Reisenfeld, a scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory and lead author on the paper, which was published in the Astrophysical Journal today. “But this is the first time we’ve actually been able to measure it and make a three-dimensional map of it.”
Astronomyarxiv.org

Magnetic Fields in Molecular Clouds -- Observation and Interpretation

The Zeeman effect and dust grain alignment are two major methods for probing magnetic fields (B-fields) in molecular clouds, largely motivated by the study of star formation, as the B-field may regulate gravitational contraction and channel turbulence velocity. This review summarizes our observations of B-fields over the past decade, along with our interpretation. Galactic B-fields anchor molecular clouds down to cloud cores with scales around 0.1 pc and densities of 10^4-5 H_2/cc. Within the cores, turbulence can be slightly super-Alfvenic, while the bulk volumes of pa-rental clouds are sub-Alfvenic. The consequences of these largely ordered cloud B-fields on fragmentation and star formation are observed. The above paradigm is very different from the generally accepted theory during the first decade of the century, when cloud turbulence was assumed to be highly super-Alfvenic. Thus, turbulence anisotropy and turbulence-induced ambipolar diffusion are also revisited.
Astronomysciencecodex.com

Cosmic rays: Coronal mass ejections and cosmic ray observations at Syowa Station in the Antarctic

Solar activities, such as CME(Coronal Mass Ejection), cause geomagnetic storm that is a temporary disturbance of the Earth's magnetosphere. Geomagnetic storms can affect GPS positioning, radio communication, and power transmission system. Solar explosions also emit radiation, which can affect satellite failures, radiation exposure to aircraft crew, and space activity. Therefore, it is important to understand space weather phenomena and their impact on the Earth.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Astronomers discover largest-known spinning structures in the universe

Tendrils of galaxies up to hundreds of millions of light-years long may be the largest spinning objects in the universe, a new study finds. Celestial bodies often spin, from planets to stars to galaxies. However, giant clusters of galaxies often spin very slowly, if at all, and so many researchers thought that is where spinning might end on cosmic scales, study co-author Noam Libeskind, a cosmologist at the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam in Germany, told Space.com.
Physicsnanowerk.com

Scientists demonstrate perfect light absorption by single nanoparticle

(Nanowerk News) Scientists from ITMO University and Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) have proven that small objects, just like big ones, are capable of perfect light absorption. The results of this research will be helpful in the development of new technologies for wireless transfer of energy and data.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Rare Triple Galaxy Merger With at Least Two Supermassive Black Holes

One of the best things about that universe is that there is so much to it. If you look hard enough, you can most likely find any combination of astronomical events happening. Not long ago we reported on research that found 7 separate instances of three galaxies colliding with one another. Now, a team led by Jonathan Williams of the University of Maryland has found another triple galaxy merging cluster, but this one might potentially have two active supermassive black holes, allowing astronomers to peer into the system dynamics of two of the universe’s most extreme objects running into one another.
AstronomyPosted by
BGR.com

NASA’s Juno orbiter is about to fly by a world that may harbor life

Don't Miss: Today’s top deals: Free Echo Dot, $20 Blink Mini cam, $16 tactical knife, $80 robot vacuum, $5 Instant Pot cookbook, more NASA’s trusty Juno orbiter has been hanging around Jupiter for many years now. Its observations have taught us a lot about the gas giant and its intense storms. It revealed that the storms stretch farther into the planet than previously thought, and Juno is our primary eye in the sky when it comes to observing the swirling vortices that make Jupiter so iconic. But Jupiter isn’t Juno’s only target, and the spacecraft has also spent a great deal...