NFlection Therapeutics Announces Positive Results of NFX-179 Gel in Subjects with NF1

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) (“Relief“), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat COVID-19-induced respiratory disorders, reported today that its collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NRXP) (“NRx“) has announced additional results from the aviptadil U.S. Expanded Access Protocol (EAP). The EAP included 240 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) with critical COVID-19 respiratory failure requiring either invasive or non-invasive mechanical ventilation, or high flow rate oxygen bynasal cannula, and not eligible for the recently completed phase 2b/3 clinical trial with IV aviptadil. According to NRx’s press release, these EAP data are being submitted by NRx to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as “real world” evidence in support of the findings from the phase 2b/3 trial. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.