Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

NFlection Therapeutics Announces Positive Results of NFX-179 Gel in Subjects with NF1

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 20 days ago

WAYNE, PA — NFlection Therapeutics, Inc this week announced positive results from a 28-day, Phase 2a, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, vehicle-controlled clinical trial investigating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of NFX-179 Gel in subjects with NF1. Topical application of NFX-179 Gel is designed to deliver a proprietary “soft” (metabolically...

www.mychesco.com
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Gel#Tumor Suppressor#Acneiform#Responder Analysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Tumors
Related
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data Results from ZYESAMI

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced positive data from its ZYESAMI™ (Aviptadil) Expanded Access Protocol (EAP). Overall, patients receiving at least one dose of ZYESAMI™ in addition to intensive care were alive at 28 days. This EAP (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04453839) provided an opportunity for many regional...
Marketssmarteranalyst.com

SAGE Announces Positive Results for Zuranolone; Shares Plunge 19.3%

Biopharmaceutical company Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB), a pioneer in neuroscience, together announced positive results for the Zuranolone drug, which is being evaluated for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). However, Shares of SAGE plunged 19.3% to close at $58.80 on June 15, as the findings of the WATERFALL study fell short of investors’ expectations.
HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Approves StrataGraft for the Treatment of Adults with Thermal Burns

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved StrataGraft for the treatment of adult patients with thermal burns containing intact dermal elements (remaining deep skin layers) for which surgical intervention is clinically indicated (also referred to as deep partial thickness burns). Thermal burns are typically caused by...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Announces Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Novel Oral Thyroid Receptor Beta Agonist VK0214

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (Viking) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced results from the company's Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial of VK0214, a novel, orally available small molecule thyroid receptor beta (TRÎ²) agonist in development for the potential treatment for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). In this study, VK0214 demonstrated encouraging safety and tolerability, as well as a predictable pharmacokinetic (PK) profile. The company expects to initiate a Phase 1b study of VK0214 in patients with X-ALD in the coming weeks.
Medical & Biotechparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Servier, Oncodesign Select LRRK2 Inhibitor for Preclinical Studies

Servier and Oncodesign have selected a LRRK2 inhibitor as their partnership program’s lead candidate for Parkinson’s disease and plan to start regulatory preclinical safety studies soon. A Phase 1 clinical trial is expected to begin in 2022. “We are particularly pleased with, and proud of, these results obtained in collaboration...
Miami, FLbioinformant.com

Organicell Announces Positive Results Of Their Expanded Access Trial For The Treatment Of Mild To Moderate COVID-19 Using Zofin™

Miami, FL (June 15th, 2021) – Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BPSR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of regenerative therapies, today announced the outcome of their expanded access (EA) intermediate size patient population trial (NCT04657406) which:. Met endpoints for safety and efficacy in patients with mild to...
Medical & Biotechstreetwisereports.com

Biotech Reports Positive Preclinical COVID-19 Study Results

In a June 10 research note, ROTH Capital Partners analyst Jonathan Aschoff reported that Novan Inc.'s (NOVN:NASDAQ) preclinical study of the antiviral SB019 in SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters showed positive results. "Novan will likely explore a further development program with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) buy-in for SB019 as a potential...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Naqash and Dr. Chen on the Efficacy of Atezolizumab in Advanced Alveolar Soft Part Sarcoma

Abdul Rafeh Naqash, MD, and Alice Chen, MD, discuss their phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy of atezolizumab in patients with advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma. Abdul Rafeh Naqash, MD, an advanced fellow in the Early Clinical Trials Development Program and the Developmental Therapeutics Clinic at the National Cancer Institute, and Alice Chen, MD, head of the Early Clinical Trials Development Program and Developmental Therapeutics Clinic, at the National Cancer Institute, discuss the phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in patients with advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma.
Medical & Biotechstockdaymedia.com

Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, has Announced Additional Results from the Aviptadil U.S. Expanded Access Protocol for Patients with Critical COVID-19 (RLFTF)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) (“Relief“), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat COVID-19-induced respiratory disorders, reported today that its collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NRXP) (“NRx“) has announced additional results from the aviptadil U.S. Expanded Access Protocol (EAP). The EAP included 240 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) with critical COVID-19 respiratory failure requiring either invasive or non-invasive mechanical ventilation, or high flow rate oxygen bynasal cannula, and not eligible for the recently completed phase 2b/3 clinical trial with IV aviptadil. According to NRx’s press release, these EAP data are being submitted by NRx to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as “real world” evidence in support of the findings from the phase 2b/3 trial. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.
HealthBusiness Wire

Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce Positive Pivotal Phase 3 Results for Zuranolone, an Investigational Two-Week, Once-Daily Therapeutic Being Evaluated for Major Depressive Disorder

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE) and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced that the WATERFALL Study in patients with MDD met its primary endpoint with zuranolone (SAGE-217/BIIB125) 50 mg showing statistically significant improvement in depressive symptoms compared with placebo at Day 15 as assessed by the 17-item Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAMD-17) total score. LS means (SE) change from baseline in HAMD-17 total score at Day 15 for patients who received zuranolone 50 mg was -14.1 (0.51) compared with -12.3 (0.50) for patients who received placebo (LS mean difference -1.7 points; p=0.0141).
IndustryPosted by
MyChesCo

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents Sleep Data from Study of Zygel in Children and Adolescents

DEVON, PA — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, presented a poster recently at SLEEP 2021, the 35th Annual Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC. A copy of the poster is available on the Zynerba corporate website at http://zynerba.com/publications/.
HealthStreet.Com

Sage Therapeutics Plunges After Depression Drug-Trial Results

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) - Get Report shares plunged on Tuesday after the biotechnology company revealed disappointing Phase 3 test results for its depression drug Zuranolone that it is producing with drug giant Biogen (BIIB) - Get Report. Sage Therapeutics fell more than 11% in early trading after results of its...
Hatfield, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

AllerGenis to Present at Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences Annual Meeting

HATFIELD, PA — AllerGenis, a predictive data analytics company specializing in the detection and management of life-threatening immune response disorders initially focused on food allergy, announced that the company’s chief scientific officer and head of product and clinical development, Paul Kearney, PhD, will be speaking at the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Science (IAFNS) Annual meeting on a panel entitled, “New Innovations in Food Allergy Testing and Patient Care.”
Malvern, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

HMP Global Announces Lineup of Expert Faculty for Neurology Week 2021

MALVERN, PA — HMP Global, the leading healthcare event and education company, announced the multi-topic, specialized agenda for the inaugural Neurology Week conference, taking place online July 14–18, 2021 via the company’s proprietary VRTX virtual event platform. The five-day conference features a distinguished lineup of faculty who will deliver advanced...
Medical & BiotechNews-Medical.net

Enterprise Therapeutics doses first subjects in Phase I trial for novel cystic fibrosis therapy ETD001

Enterprise Therapeutics Ltd (Enterprise), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies to improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory disease, today announced it has successfully dosed the first subjects in a Phase 1 trial for its novel inhaled cystic fibrosis (CF) therapy, ETD001. The first-in-man safety study is being conducted in healthy participants. ETD001 is an ENaC ion channel inhibitor with best-in-class potential aimed at treating all people with CF.
Medical & Biotechlatestnewspost.com

Celltrion announces positive top-line results from global Phase III trial of regdanvimab (CT-P59), an anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment

Regdanvimab (CT-P59) (40mg/kg) achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful results in four main endpoints including primary and three key secondary endpoints; the company anticipates full Phase III data to be released in the coming months. Regdanvimab (CT-P59) significantly reduced the risk of COVID-19 related hospitalisation or death by 72% for...
Scienceajmc.com

New Phase 2 Results From MAGNOLIA Are Positive for Zanubrutinib

The latest phase 2 MAGNOLIA results continue to show strong efficacy and tolerability for the Bruton tyroskine kinase inhibitor in marginal zone lymphoma. An updated round of results from MAGNOLA involving zanubrutinib in marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) were presented Wednesday at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress, taking place June 9-17. MAGNOLIA is a single-arm, multicenter phase 2 study of adults with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who were previously treated with at least 1 prior line of therapy, including at least 1 CD20-directed regimen.1.
StocksInvestorPlace

NOVN Stock: The Positive Trial Results Sending Novan Skyrocketing Today

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock is soaring today off of some big news. It appears that the company has promising clinical trial results around a common — and quite contagious — skin infection. Novan is sharing the news around the lengthy trial period, and holders of the biopharma play are seeing 75% gains. So what do you need to know now?
Newark, CAPosted by
TheStreet

CymaBay Therapeutics Announces Presentations During The International Liver Congress™ 2021

NEWARK, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that multiple seladelpar presentations will be delivered during The International Liver Congress™ 2021 of the European Association for the Study of Liver (EASL) which will be held online June 23 rd - 26 th.