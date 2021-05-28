NFlection Therapeutics Announces Positive Results of NFX-179 Gel in Subjects with NF1
WAYNE, PA — NFlection Therapeutics, Inc this week announced positive results from a 28-day, Phase 2a, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, vehicle-controlled clinical trial investigating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of NFX-179 Gel in subjects with NF1. Topical application of NFX-179 Gel is designed to deliver a proprietary “soft” (metabolically...www.mychesco.com