Facebook To Start Doing This Immediately, You Can Now Remove Your Friends Doing This

By Rob Banks
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 20 days ago
Honestly, it is probably a great idea. We obsess over social media, checking it constantly and it literally influences us in certain terms of our lives. Now Facebook and Instagram are doing something that you might want to take advantage of: you can turn off seeing how many likes OTHER PEOPLE'S posts have. So, you will just see a caption and the comments underneath the picture, not a number of likes or who liked it.

Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

