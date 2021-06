The time has come to change this political system that is getting out of hand and ruining our country. This can only be achieved through changing the present mindset of our masses. With the help of the masses, a country with new vistas, for a brighter future, with new hopes and aspirations can be realized. After this discussion which we have started today, we are ready to venture out into various other relevant topics to achieve this end. Should you join us, as I am sure you will all, these problems can be solved.