Crow Wing sheriff restricts county access for Deerwood PD
Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard restricted access from all sheriff office-controlled buildings for Deerwood Police Department personnel. Goddard wrote a May 10 letter to Deerwood Mayor Mike Aulie announcing his decision, which was effective immediately. In the letter, the sheriff cited secret recordings made by Deerwood Chief Mark Taylor of Crosby law enforcement officers, which surfaced amid a defamation lawsuit, as the reason for the restrictions.www.pineandlakes.com