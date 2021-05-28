Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crow Wing County, MN

Crow Wing sheriff restricts county access for Deerwood PD

By Jennifer Kraus
Pine And Lakes News
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard restricted access from all sheriff office-controlled buildings for Deerwood Police Department personnel. Goddard wrote a May 10 letter to Deerwood Mayor Mike Aulie announcing his decision, which was effective immediately. In the letter, the sheriff cited secret recordings made by Deerwood Chief Mark Taylor of Crosby law enforcement officers, which surfaced amid a defamation lawsuit, as the reason for the restrictions.

www.pineandlakes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Brainerd, MN
City
Deerwood, MN
State
Minnesota State
Crow Wing County, MN
Crime & Safety
Crow Wing County, MN
Government
City
Ironton, MN
Brainerd, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Crosby, MN
Brainerd, MN
Government
County
Crow Wing County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Defamation Lawsuit#Civil Lawsuit#Deerwood Pd#Crow Wing County Sheriff#The Deerwood City Council#The Crow Wing County Jail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines in a 268-161 vote to scrap the 2002 authorization for...
POTUSNBC News

Justice Department drops lawsuit over John Bolton book critical of Trump

Lawyers for the Justice Department and John Bolton told a federal judge late Wednesday that the government no longer wishes to pursue legal action against the former Trump national security adviser over his book critical of the Trump White House, ending an attempt to seize his profits from the book.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...