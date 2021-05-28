Cancel
Area Fishing Report: 4 hotspots for Memorial Weekend angling

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a quick Top Four list of best bets for Memorial Weekend fishing in North Florida —- two in saltwater and two in freshwater:. Inshore or near-shore for redfish, cobia or tripletail out of any gulf port ranging from Homosassa to Steinhatchee. (Gag grouper and red snapper out of the same ports would be high on this list, too, but their seasons won’t quite be open yet. Gags open June 1 and Red Snapper season starts up on June 4).

