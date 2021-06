With fewer people lining up to get a shot the risk of tossing unused vials of COVID vaccine increases. Grand Forks health officials say while it’s not a major problem they have seen an uptick in vaccine waste. The department’s Haley Bruhn says the goal is still to use every shot in the bottle. “Zero waste was a heavy emphasis when people were knocking down our doors to get vaccine. We are wasting at this point which is a change in strategy because we want to be able to vaccinate anybody and not hold back puncturing a vial.”