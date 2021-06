I am greatly disappointed to see you are pushing this authoritarian ordinance. I do not use this term lightly, I do not believe the government has a place to decide what women can and cannot do with their bodies, or anyone else for that matter. You can disagree with me, but you can not disagree with the fact that the Supreme Court has already ruled on this issue once in 1973 and again in 1992. Not only that, but the separation of church and state is written into our constitution, and while you have the right to believe whatever you want, you do not have the right to force your philosophical and religious beliefs on others. This is a basic pillar of American democracy and your ignorance of it makes me think you might need a refresher course on constitutional law.