It was one of the bright spots of Mike Norvell's first full recruiting class at Florida State, and he brought it up repeatedly when talking about the 2021 signees. A handful of recruits who became Seminoles last winter played in high school for former FSU football players-turned-coaches. It's a trend that Norvell would love to see continue, both because it strengthens the legacy of the program and because those young players are learning from alumni who understand the Seminoles' program.