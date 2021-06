As the Jets move through their organized team activities practices, the difficulty ramps up for everyone, including rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. The second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, who showed great signs in the first OTA practice open to media last week and some signs of struggle in Wednesday’s practice, will see things move more quickly as his first spring in the pros comes to a close. Bumps are to be expected, his head coach Robert Saleh said.