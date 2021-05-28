Seahawks' planned flexibility leaves them open for post-June 1 moves
SEATTLE -- To understand Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider's core philosophies on roster building, go back to 1996. Schneider was a young scout with the Green Bay Packers when they claimed wide receiver Andre Rison and his sizable-for-the-time contract off waivers that November. Rison scored three touchdowns over the Packers' final four games, including a 54-yarder in their Super Bowl XXXI victory over the New England Patriots.www.espn.com