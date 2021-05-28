Seahawks' planned flexibility leaves them open for post-June 1 moves

As Jared Goff prepares for his first year quarterbacking the Detroit Lions after being traded, all signs seem to suggest that the former Cal Bears star continues to be pleased with his new home after being traded from the Los Angeles Rams at the start of the year in exchange for Matthew Stafford and draft picks. In a recent feature posted to the Lions' website, Goff emphasized that he has enjoyed being in a place where he feels that his voice is heard in regards to rebuilding a franchise that hasn't posted a winning record since 2017.