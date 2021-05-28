Cleveland baseball schedule for May 28-June 3, 2021

AS YOU KNOW…Yusei Kikuchi takes the mound for the Mariners today…the left-hander came into his last start with a 6-game quality start streak, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that Kikuchi’s string of 6 consecutive quality starts from April 29-May 30 was the longest quality start streak by a Mariners lefty since James Paxton tossed 6 consecutive quality starts from April 26-May 25, 2018?…Kikuchi could have potentially extended his streak to 7 quality starts if it were not for an early exit in the 5th inning of his last outing on June 5 at Los Angeles-AL…he left the game that inning after Angels infielder David Fletcher hit a comebacker that struck Kikuchi and forced him to leave the game with a right knee contusion…during Kikuchi’s 6-game quality start streak, the 29-year-old went 3–2 with a 2.77 ERA (12 ER, 39.0 IP) with 11 walks and 41 strikeouts…he held opponents to a .162 (22x136) batting average over that stretch.