Tech Tent: Green Bitcoin and innovative engines

BBC
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand new technology is eager to show it won't destroy the planet. Meanwhile a tech business, founded more than 100 years ago, wants to prove it can use big data to prosper without damaging the environment. On this week's Tech Tent we explore whether Bitcoin is going green and...

www.bbc.com
