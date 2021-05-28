Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers are back with new wave of phishing attacks

Email is one of the many weapons at the disposal of bad actors on the Internet, and your employees are in the firing line. Attackers try to hide behind a trusted entity, sometimes even masquerading as a known vendor or even as a representative of a group within your own organization, like HR or IT. They frequently offer something the victim might want or need, or a company or individual that the intended victim can relate to or might do business with – to get their quarry to download an attachment or click a link. This could be for various reasons; such as installing ransomware, stealing user data and passwords, collecting financial or system information, and other nefarious purposes. While email phishing dates back to the 1990s and is one of the earliest forms of cyberattack, it’s still one of the most prevalent, with phishing tactics becoming more and more sophisticated every day. Here are some data points that should give you pause, and start you thinking about your own enterprise’s security posture.