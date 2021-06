Everyone's favorite statistic from the 2020-21 NBA season, when the Blake Griffin trade rumors were swirling up in Motor City, was that the former dunk-ologist of the league had not completed a single in-game dunk in two years. Yep — the guy that jumped over a car, put Kendrick Perkins, Timofey Mozgov and several other big men on unforgettable posters, and gave the Clippers their "Lob City" moniker — was the one who seemingly couldn't produce enough lower body strength to even get the ball above the rim.