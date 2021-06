The trade market is starting to take shape for Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo, who is drawing interest from the San Diego Padres. Per The Athletic:. San Diego pursued both the outfielder and starting pitcher Lance Lynn last summer. ... According to sources, the Padres remain particularly interested in Gallo ... Gallo is making $6.2 million in his penultimate year before free agency, can play all three outfield positions and has drawn attention from other contenders. When healthy (Gallo has played through some hamstring issues), few players can match his blend of power and on-base skills.