Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry, Quay by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 04:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 04:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. High winds and large hail can spread quickly across open rangeland. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Curry; Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN QUAY AND CENTRAL CURRY COUNTIES At 408 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ragland, or 27 miles south of Tucumcari, moving nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grady, Ragland, Wheatland, Mcalister and Forrest. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov