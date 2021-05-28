Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte-area veteran-owned companies

This is a list of Charlotte-area-based veteran-owned companies, ranked by number of companywide employees. Companies on The List were identified using the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization, Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE), Vendor Information Pages (VIP) database. They are based in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan or Union county. The companies are verified by CVE as a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB), or Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Additional information was compiled from survey questionnaires, company websites and the VIP database.

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Mooresville, NCPosted by
Charlotte Business Journal

PetScreening raises $3M Series A funding round

Mooresville-based tech startup PetScreening recently closed a $3 million Series A round of funding. The round closed on June 10, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Chief Operating Officer David Stunja said the funding was led by four venture capital firms — Grotech Ventures, Relevance Ventures and Camber Creek, all of which are previous investors, and Vesta Ventures.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Charlotte Business Journal

Local startup UnbelievaBuns lands partnership with national food-service distribution company Sysco

Jerrod Adkins spent seven years perfecting the recipe for a low-carb, high-protein sandwich bun, and the tenacity with which the Charlotte-based entrepreneur worked recently paid off in a big way. Adkins, founder of UnbelievaBuns, recently announced the startup had inked a deal with national food-service distribution company Sysco. The partnership,...