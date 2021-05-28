Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hartford, NY

Is New York Looking To Ban Delta 8 and Delta 10?

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
Posted by 
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is New York State now looking to ban Delta 8 and Delta 10 products?. Under proposed new state Health Department regulations, it looks like New York State is trying to ban these products. According to Syracuse.com, the proposed updates to regulations included a provision declaring that cannabinoid and cannabinol products made through a chemical process called isomerization can no longer be sold in New York. The new rules specified the compounds Delta 8 and Delta 10.

wibx950.com
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Syracuse, NY
City
New Hartford, NY
New Hartford, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central New York#Marijuana#U S Census#Delta 8#Syracuse Com#The Health Department#County Health Rankings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
WIBX 950

Record Number of Ticks Invading New York State This Summer

A record number of ticks are exploding in New York state. Saravanan Thangamani, who runs the Upstate Medical University Tick Testing lab says “ticks are exploding” in New York State. The testing lab processed at least 100 ticks every day in May. "The month of May has been the busiest...
Utica, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

New York State Reminds Unemployed: You Need To Be Looking For A Job

The New York State Department of Labor is reminding those collecting unemployment benefits that they need to be actively participating in 'work search activities.'. On it's twitter account, the Labor Department reminded New Yorkers of the requirement, explaining what is considered 'work search activities.' Among them, filling out and turning in job applications, attending networking seminars, and interviewing for open positions. Those receiving unemployment benefits '...must do at least three work search activities each week':
Utica, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Of All the Uber Drivers in NYC Mine Had a Proud Utica Connection

There are approximately 80,000 Uber & Lyft drivers in the New York City area. When you activate your app of choice to hail a ride-share driver, you never know who the person behind the wheel will be or what their story is. Despite the craziest odds ever, I experienced just how small a world it is during my recent trip to Manhattan.
Rome, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

New Orgill Distribution Centers Opens In Rome, Brings 225 Jobs To The Area

Orgill’s new distribution center in Rome is now fully operational and will begin servicing customers in an eight-state region in the coming weeks. Company officials say it’s the fastest start-to-finish completion of a ground-up distribution center in the company’s modern history. Ground was broken on the 780,000 square foot facility...
Augusta, MEPosted by
WIBX 950

Is Walmart Going Bagless on July 1? Yes & No

A trip to the local Walmart is pretty much a mundane everyday occurrence for most folks. But a slight change in that routine can cause a huge ripple effect. Case in point, a viral article coming from 92 Moose in Augusta, Maine (a Townsquare Media station, like this one) which stated that Walmart was going 100% bagless on July 1. Seeing that this article originated in Maine, this was absolutely true.
New York City, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

COVID-19 Positivity Rate Hits New Record Low In New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo is announcing a new record low COVID-19 statewide positivity rate. Cuomo says the 7-day average statewide positivity rate has declined for 64 consecutive days and is now at 0.51 percent. 796 residents are hospitalized statewide. There were 14 COVID deaths on Monday. "COVID positivity rates keep falling...
New York City, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Cheers! Alcohol To-Go Keeps Going in New York

Alcohol to-go will keep going a little longer in New York. Restaurants, bars and taverns, clubs, and arenas will be allowed to continue serving takeout cocktails and wine for another 30 days. The current measure, allowing for the sale of alcohol with take out food deliveries was signed by the...
Utica, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Gas Powered Motorized Bicycles Are Illegal to Drive on New York Roads

Motorized bikes are the new rage. But did you know certain bicycles are illegal on New York roads. A bicycle equipped with a gas motor becomes a 'motor vehicle' by legal definition and is subject to all motor vehicles laws in New York, just like any other moped, motorcycle, or similar vehicle. You would not only need a valid driver’s license, you'd have to register and insure the vehicle as well.
Oneida County, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Oneida County Hits Important Vaccine Milestone

Although the pace has slowed, the process of vaccinating eligible adults in Oneida County continues to move along. According to data released Monday by the county, the county has surpassed the half-way point, having vaccinated 50.4% of those age 12 and older. The number of adults who are considered partially vaccinated - having received one shot of the two-dose series - is estimated at 57.1%.
PoliticsPosted by
WIBX 950

Here Are 11 Very Real, Yet Incredibly Stupid Laws In New York State

There is one thing all of these actual laws have in common. They all make absolutely zero sense. Some of them you might actually be breaking without realizing. It's safe to assume you have heard the old saying laws are meant to be broken, right? Well, in the case of some of these totally dumb and idiotic laws I guess that's the case. Some of them are just so absurd to think a police officer would ever lay down a fine if you were seen doing them. To be completely fair, you could probably bet a whole lot of cash that some police officers if not all have no idea about these laws.
Albany, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Unbelievable Photos From The Wild Flash Flood In Albany NY

Wow, what to heck happened in Albany? Did you see the flash flooding? Check out these pics and tweets from those who witnessed it. Severe thunderstorms that apparently contained heavy downpours created some severe flash flooding in the Capital Region yesterday. The Times Union reports Albany and Rensselaer counties were...