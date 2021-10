A major construction project gets underway beginning Saturday that will eventually improve access to Garden of the Gods Park. Crews will be adding a roundabout across from the Visitors Center. 30th street will have a number of closures although access to Garden of the Gods will be available but only through detours. The work will also include other road improvements in the area, including improved bike lanes, stabilizing hillside slopes, and adding a water retention pond. The work is expected to last through next spring.

TRAFFIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO