WICHITA FALLS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Wichita Falls mother admitted making her 16-year-old take Xanax pills so the woman could pass off the teen’s urine as her own, according to KFDX/KJTL TV. The pills would hide the mother’s marijuana use, so that she could still receive a prescription for Xanax. Rachel Humphrey (credit: Wichita County Jail) Rachel Humphrey allegedly admitted to a CPS caseworker that she smokes marijuana and that on September 7 she did tell her daughter to take a Xanax pill and on September 9 she texted her to take two more later. The girl told the caseworker her mother takes Xanax...

25 DAYS AGO