MicroVision Stock Is Poised Right Between the LiDAR Extremes

By Dana Blankenhorn
InvestorPlace
 20 days ago

If you want to speculate on Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), a technology for making cars autonomous or at least safer, the place to be has been MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS). This doesn’t mean MicroVision has what will be the standard solution. But it’s certainly where the action is, the volatility and the wild price swings that get hearts pumping and the chatters chattering on Reddit.

#Microvision#Gm#Extremes#Amazon Kindle#Microvision#Mvis#Luminar Technologies#Lazr#Vldr#Mems#Picop#Volatile Velodyne#Gm#Otcmkts#Chinese#Tsla#Pepsico#Coca Cola#Technology S Big Bang#Danablankenhorn
