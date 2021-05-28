MicroVision Stock Is Poised Right Between the LiDAR Extremes

Network solutions provider Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) stock is awakening as it ascends towards multi-year highs driven by secular tailwinds in cloud and 5G. The Company is also migrating to a subscription model which makes sense since it’s more of a software solutions provider, not hardware. It’s ExtremeCloud IQ is a cloud-based network management system which enables clients total visibility of their distribution network via cloud. Capabilities include analytics, security, IoT support, and streamlined control and management with the convenience of cloud access. The Company managed over 1.5 million network devices on its ExtremeCloud which is the key driver of its subscription revenue with recurring revenues growing to more than 30% of fiscal 2020 revenues. These tailwinds are materializing thanks to the acceleration of COVID vaccinations which is arguably the most significant factor with re-opening efforts. Prudent investors looking for a bullish bet on distributed networks in the age of the cloud can watch shares of Extreme Networks for opportunistic pullback levels.