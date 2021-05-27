Memorial Day services to be held locally

On the 20th anniversary of troops being deployed to Afghanistan, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran was joined by the Nassau County Veterans Service Agency (VSA), and local Veterans to break ground on a new war memorial to commemorate the military members that bravely served our Country in Afghanistan and Iraq. The new monument will be located at the Veterans Memorial Park in Eisenhower Park and will be the first on Long Island and one of the first in New York State dedicated to this war and honoring the seven thousand servicemen and servicewomen who perished during the recent conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO