Have you ever been to the hospital for probably a check-up or to collect your card? And then, the doctor asks about the medical history of your family. As you tell him about it, you smile while doing so, and then before you know it, your doctor tells you that your genes affect every part of you, including your smile. The fact is, genes have a high impact on the way you walk, the way you act, and yes, even the way you smile. Just the way you look like your siblings and your parents, that’s how you could have inherited smiles from one of your ancestors. We know a lot of people with smiles they inherited straight from their grandparents. So don’t be surprised.