Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

A Path To Peace: How A Former Navy Corpsman Honors His Fallen Friends On Memorial Day

nprillinois.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph "AK" Angkiangco enlisted in the Navy in April 2008 one year after graduating high school. He was an 18-year-old kid uncertain about what he wanted in life, apart from fleeing his parent's place in San Diego. He had initially considered joining the Marine Corps, but with America's Global War on Terror in full swing, his father persuaded him to become a hospital corpsman in the Navy instead.

www.nprillinois.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Us Marines#Memorial Day#The Marine Corps#The Bravo Marines#Humvees#Taliban#3rd Platoon#Sgt#Fallujah#Lance Cpl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Festival
News Break
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
PTSD
Related
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Flag Day: Celebrating & honoring the life of a Navy Veteran

Jason Hicks, United Patriot Bodies & Fargo Memorial Honor Guard, joined Scott Hennen to discuss a Navy Veteran from Fargo, who is being buried at the Fargo National Cemetery and has no next of kin or family. Let us rally and celebrate this life.
Roseland, NJnewjerseyhills.com

2 Korean War vets, Navy corpsman honored

ROSELAND – Three veterans – Walter Critchett of Roseland, Jack Darakjy of North Caldwell and Fred Hendricks of Fairfield – were honored for their service during a ceremony Sunday, June 13 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2619. Ralph Veltre, commander of the post, said Darakjy and Hendricks both...
FestivalThe Post and Courier

Norris Burkes: Honoring the fallen on Flag Day

Flag Day is this coming Monday, so I encourage you to proudly and properly display our American flag on your front porch, stoop, or driveway. As a retired USAF chaplain, my view of “proper display” may differ from yours. But I do hope you will avoid the boorish examples of some I’ve seen lately.
High Springs, FLalachuatoday.com

Remembering the Fallen, Local Memorial Day Tributes

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ Like many small towns, High Springs has a monument honoring local citizens who gave their lives in wartime. Located just west of City Hall on U.S. Highway 27, the monument lists the name of the ones who never returned from World Wars I and II as well as one reserved for as Vietnam vets. World War II hit High Springs hard as 14 young men did not come home out of a town population of 2,000.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Delta Junction and Fort Greely honor fallen comrades

American Legion Post 22 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10450 hosted a Memorial Day service May 31, at the Rest Haven Cemetery, Delta Junction, Alaska. Speakers during the service were U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely commander Lt. Col. Joel Johnson and Prince Hall Masons of Alaska, deputy grand master Abdullah Mustapha.
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Memorial Day

I was somewhat taken aback when the brother interrupted his shopping to acknowledge my military service. Even though it was Memorial Day weekend, it’s unusual for African Americans to applaud ‘Hue-man’ veterans for their sacrifice. Conversely, it’s commonplace for Whites to ‘salute’ when they see an African American wearing a...
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

How to honor the American Flag on Flag Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - June 14th is a special day - it is Flag Day. It’s a day we honor and pay tribute to ‘The Old Glory.’. “Flag Day for us is very important, especially within the Veterans of Foreign Wars because many of our comrades have paid the ultimate sacrifice, we’ve all worn the uniform and so for us,” said Derek Blumke, the State Adjutant & Quartermaster at Veterans of Foreign Wars of Michigan. “For us, the flag means a great deal,”
Watertown, SDBrookings Register

Bridge to be dedicated in honor of fallen soldier

PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a State Bridge Dedication Ceremony to honor combat veteran Spc. Mark Horner. The ceremony will be held Saturday, July 3, at 10 a.m. at the BG Ernie Edwards Readiness Center in Watertown (1951 N. Highway 20). The South...
Nassau County, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Explorer Post 710 marks Memorial Day by honoring 9/11 victims

Recalling the events of 9/11 to children who were unborn at the time of the terrorist attacks, memories resurfaced of her elders recalling to her the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. “We try to relate to the kids that history is a moving thing, and that it means something special...
Newton, MABoston Globe

Rolling parade honors Newton veterans on Memorial Day

To honor veterans and “keep tributes going,” the Nonantum Children’s Christmas Party Association hosted a rolling parade in which, despite the heavy rain, about 20 floats and dozens of residents paraded down the streets of Newton. Linda Pellegrini Anderson, treasurer of the association, said she was glad they were able...
Mental Healthyourvalley.net

Reagan: June 27 is PTSD Awareness Day and this is one soldier’s experience

Wreaths Across America Radio, WAAR, is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. Along with the inspiring content, WAAR plays a variety of music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the core of the stream. it has a live morning show from 6 to 10 a.m. Eastern time every weekday morning, as well as a variety of special programs that support the mission. To listen, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio or on the iHeart Radio app.
Militarytribuneledgernews.com

Offutt lab IDs 3 brothers who died together at Pearl Harbor

The three Barber brothers draped their arms casually around each other’s shoulders, all sunny smiles in their gleaming Navy whites. They knew the portrait would brighten Christmas for their folks back home in New London, Wisconsin. They dropped it in the mail on a Friday in early December. Two days...
Militaryhistorynet.com

After 77 Years this D-Day Veteran Finally Awarded Purple Heart

“Black soldiers didn’t get the Purple Heart,” Osceola “Ozzie” Fletcher told Our Time Press last year. “They got injured, damaged, hurt. But they never got wounded. Only the white men who were wounded (hurt) got Purple Hearts.”. Seventy-seven years ago, due to the color of his skin, Fletcher was denied...
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Sailor in the Spotlight: Columbus native serves aboard USS Charleston

APRA HARBOR, Guam (WSYX) — A Columbus native and a 2018 Westland High School grad is serving in the U.S. Navy abroad the deployed Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) USS Charleston (LCS 18). Airman Elisa Morales joined the Navy as an Aviation Machinist's Mate shortly after graduating high school and...
Aerospace & Defensejbsa.mil

The Air Force Starts Here: LGBTQI+ Airmen in the First Command

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas – On June 17, 2021, Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command, sat down with Brig. Gen. Brenda Cartier, incoming AETC director of operations and communications, to discuss our LGBTQI+ community within the Air Force. “The commitment to service by LGBTQI+...
Aerospace & DefenseSanta Maria Times

Contracting Airmen, Soldiers ready for joint contracting exercise

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas -- Contracting Soldiers from across the U.S. Army’s Mission and Installation Contracting Command are joining their Air Force counterparts June 21-25 for the virtual 2021 Joint Forces Contracting Exercise. With the 2021 Joint Forces Contracting Exercise, contracting teams will execute the force employment...