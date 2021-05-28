A Path To Peace: How A Former Navy Corpsman Honors His Fallen Friends On Memorial Day
Ralph "AK" Angkiangco enlisted in the Navy in April 2008 one year after graduating high school. He was an 18-year-old kid uncertain about what he wanted in life, apart from fleeing his parent's place in San Diego. He had initially considered joining the Marine Corps, but with America's Global War on Terror in full swing, his father persuaded him to become a hospital corpsman in the Navy instead.www.nprillinois.org