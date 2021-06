Minnesota is going through one of the hottest months of June on record, with little rain in recent days But Twin Cities golf courses aren't fretting the conditions, for now. That's because the vast majority of courses use ground water for irrigation, which comes from the course's own well or a municipality's water system. While some cities have started to issue watering restrictions, courses typically have a backup source of water, according to Jack MacKenzie, the executive director for the Minnesota Golf Course Superintendents’ Association.