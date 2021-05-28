Cancel
Video Games

New 'Dying Light 2' Gameplay Footage And Release Date Revealed

By Marc Santos
International Business Times
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Dying Light 2" will retain the original's emphasis on parkour and hard-hitting melee combat. The new map in "Dying Light 2" features more vertical elements than in the first game. Players will have multiple new tools to aid them in combat in exploration. Techland has revealed more gameplay footage of...

www.ibtimes.com
#Dying Light 2#Gameplay#Game Players#Design#Parkour
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Dying Light Is Still Getting New Content, Six Years After Release

Despite a sequel on the horizon, Techland has dropped another piece of new content for Dying Light, absolutely free of charge. Even though the game launched in 2015, the team is still continuing to support it all these years on. The new content sees a story mode known as The Prisoner being added to the previously released Hellraid DLC, which launched last Summer.
Video GamesNME

‘Shin Megami Tensei V’ release date, story and gameplay details leaked

New details for Shin Megami Tensei V, including its release date, have leaked via the official Japanese website. The information appears to have been updated by mistake in advance of an official announcement. Persona Central was able to screen-capture and translate the information before the website was updated to its original state.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gundam Hathaway’s Flash reveals new summer release date

The world of animeLike so many other entertainment industries, it was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash had to be delayed several times as a result of COVID-19, but it seems that its premiere is near. Focusing on a character touted as Amuro and...
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Battlefield 2042 release date, trailers, gameplay and modes

The new Battlefield is officially called ‘Battlefield 2042’ and we’re going to get our hands on it this October. Developer EA DICE has described Battlefield 2042 as “the most ambitious” entry in the series yet and it certainly sounds like it. Battlefield 2042 will boast massive 128-player maps, dynamic weather, and a host of new vehicles and weapons to play with. And while Battlefield 2042 won’t have a campaign mode, or a Battle Royale mode (which was previously rumored), players will have access to three “distinct, standout multiplayer experiences”.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

E3 2021: Starfield Trailer Reveals Release Date, New Details

Bethesda’s upcoming space-themed RPG seems closer than ever as Starfield gets a new trailer at E3 2021. It’s been 3 years since the announcement of Starfield, Bethesda’s newest IP, and the number of details we have so far could be counted on one hand. Although gamers are attempting to contain their hype levels, the thought of a new Bethesda RPG set in space is extremely exciting.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Sky: Children Of The Light Secures June Release Date

Thatgamecompany has confirmed a release date for Sky: Children of the Light on Nintendo Switch. It was also revealed that The Season of the Little Prince will start on Tuesday 6th July 2021, which will be the start of the game’s 10th adventure season. This ground-breaking social adventure will let...
MoviesComicBook

Rocky IV Director's Cut Release Date and New Poster Revealed

Sylvester Stallone has revealed the official Rock IV: Director's Cut release date, along with a new poster. In one of his latest Instagram posts, Sly states, "Opening in theaters Nov.11 th ! WIDE SCREEN AND 4 K … So proud of all the technicians that did a great job in bringing this film & battle back to life in an amazing way ! Thank you. Poster by @john_rivoli". We knew that the director's cut of Rocky IV (now titled Rocky vs Drago) was complete and ready to roll - the only question is when it would arrive. Now we know.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Shedworks Reveal Gorgeous New Sable Gameplay

We’ve already gotten a look at the stunning post-apocalyptic coming of age story that is Sable, the debut title from London-based developers Shedworks, but as the Summer of Gaming ramps up we’ve been given a whole 13 minutes of new gameplay to pore over. Sable follows the titular heroine Sable’s...
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Rainbow Six Extraction gameplay, release date detailed

Rainbow Six Extraction kicked off Ubisoft Forward for 2021, detailing the game’s premise alongside Operators, its release date and more. We also got a good look at Extraction’s antagonists, black, sludge-like beings called the Archaeans that seem to be part of a tiered hierarchy. Minions (our name) gave way for a menacing Apex (their name) as part of a cinematic, in-engine trailer.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Sky: Children of the Light on Nintendo Switch: new trailer and release date

Sky: Children of the Light was announced for Nintendo Switch last April, although until now we did not know its release date, which will be the next June 29. To celebrate its arrival on the hybrid console, thatgamecompany has shared a new gameplay trailer, in addition to confirming that the title will feature cross game with the rest of platforms (it is available on Android and iOS devices) and will arrive in free to play. You can find the video in the header above these lines.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gets New Gameplay Footage - News

Ember Lab at the Tribeca Games Festival showcase released a look at its upcoming action-adventure game, Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The gameplay video features never-before-seen footage of the game. Here is an overview of the game:. A story-driven action-adventure, the game seamlessly blends narrative with exploration, puzzle-solving, and fast-paced combat...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Moonglow Bay Reveals Aquarium in New Gameplay Clip

First announced earlier this year, Coatsink and developer Bunnyhug Games were able to catch the attention of fans of chill, wholesome games with Moonglow Bay, a fishing RPG set in 1980s Eastern Canada where you play as rookie angler trying to honor the memories of their deceased partner while keeping their business alive, along with the town’s economy. But what exactly can you do with the fish after you’ve caught them? Well, in a new clip from the recent Day of the Devs showcase that also showed off more fishing gameplay, it appears you can go beyond cooking and selling them (through vending machines, no less), as you can donate them to a newly-revealed aquarium as well, Animal Crossing-style, thus preserving the fish you catch and allowing you to view them. And as one more announcement, it was revealed that Moonglow Bay would be headed to the Epic Games Store as well, alongside Steam, XSX, and XB1 releases, giving this quirky little fishing game even more of an audience when it comes out sometime soon.
Video Gamespsu.com

Psychonauts 2 PS4 Release Date Confirmed For August In New Gameplay Trailer

Psychonauts 2 has confirmed the PS4 release date of the game as August 25, 2021, revealing the news in a new gameplay trailer. The new trailer is our best look at the game yet and offers a deep overview of the variety of locations, environments, characters, and more we can expect in Double Fine’s last adventure on PlayStation.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Naraka Bladepoint: release date, gameplay, characters, and more

Naraka: Bladepoint is an intriguing take on the battle royale genre. While there is plenty of familiarity and similar features between it and the likes of Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, or Apex Legends, it takes many of its rivals’ best features and merges them into a BR where melee combat and movement are at the centre of the gameplay.
Video GamesComicBook

The Witcher Reveals Mysterious Release Date

The Witcher started off the morning with a big tease, getting fans talking and providing a release date of July 9th in the process. That's awesome right? Yes, yes it is, but there's one problem...they didn't say what it's for. That's right, we have a release to mark our calendars with, but as of now, you're going to have to put question marks around it. What we do know though is it's a Witcher-related project thanks to who shared the date, which happened to be the official Witcher game account. The Witcher game account then reached out to The Witcher Netflix account, who then hit up the CD Projekt Red account, and then the Gwent account got in on the conversation too.