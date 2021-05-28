Cancel
New Kent County, VA

New Kent Farmers Market

new-kent.va.us
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Kent Farmers Market is open rain or shine, on Saturdays, 8am to 11:30am, May 15, 2021 through August 28, 2021. Location of the Market pavilion is 7589 New Kent Highway, New Kent (at the roundabout at New Kent Hwy, or Route 249, and Vineyards Parkway, or Route 106). No pets are allowed under the Pavilion. All vendors must participate in growing/making the produce/products that they sell. Items permitted for sale are Virginia-grown fresh fruits and berries, vegetables, mushrooms, herbs, landscaping and vegetable plants, cut flowers, eggs, cheese, honey, and meats. All products must be in accordance with Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) guidelines. Baked goods and other value-added products (such as jellies, jams, preserves, pickles, and roasted coffee) prepared by the vendor according to VDACS standards may also be sold. The vendor is responsible for all required licenses and certifications.

