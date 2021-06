Valaris Ltd. announced yesterday that it has been awarded a three-year contract with Chevron in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the drillship Valaris DS-18 (Relentless). The contract is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022 in direct continuation of the current contract. The drillship, the former Rowan Relentless, was built in 2015 at Hyundai Heavy Industries. The drillship, a GustoMSC P10,000 design, is capable of drilling wells to depths of 40,000 feet in waters of up to 12,000 feet.