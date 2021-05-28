How Do You Like Your Burger? It Makes A Difference

Ree Drummond can pretty much cook anything and make us what to pull out a fork for a bite. The self-taught cook, who had an eye on a career in journalism, has really built an empire around her culinary prowess. Drummond, who has also become synonymous with her Pioneer Woman moniker from her blog that started it all, shared with USA Today that she never planned or imagined the success cooking would bring her way. "I think that's part of why it's been so much fun, because it wasn't ever a direction I thought my life would head. Yet I'm still at home on the ranch, and I'm able to do these things that I'm passionate about," she said. Today, Drummond boasts having her own cookware, cookbooks, mercantile, magazine, and cooking show on her long and impressive list of accomplishments.