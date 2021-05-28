Cancel
Irish retail sales rose during final month of lockdown

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 20 days ago

DUBLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales rose 7.4% month-on-month in April, the final month of a strict lockdown and were up 90.1% compared with the same period a year ago when the economy was subject to similar restrictions, Central Statistics Office data showed on Friday.

The CSO said caution should be exercised when interpreting the annual change as it compared with a historically low base. However it noted that sales volumes were 7.1% higher than the same month two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ireland has begun to gradually unwind coronavirus restrictions, and separate data from the central bank showed that spending using debit and credit cards increased by 5% in the week to May 23, the first week all shops were allowed to fully open their doors. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

