The emotional moment secretary of defence Lloyd Austin thanked a group remembering casualties of war at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day has been shared online. The first video was posted on TikTok on 1 June and was shared by Puna Ta’mau. It showed the group Toa O Samoa’s commemorations getting a visit from Mr Austin as he silently walked up to them.In the video, a man who Ms Ta’mau names as Mareko is speaking about what they are going to do to honour the fallen soldiers.“We are going to sing a quick Samoan song of thank you...