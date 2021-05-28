Biden Orders Investigation Into Origins Of The Coronavirus

What can we expect from the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva? Unlikely for Biden to come out with a clear win, that would mean Putin would have to capitulate away from his now longstanding disdain for the West, and especially for the United States. Biden wants to find areas of mutual concern where the two countries can cooperate — but what would those be, given how far apart the U.S. and Russia are 31 years after the fall of the Soviet Union?