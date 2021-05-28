Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brothers, OR

Brothers Osborne perform on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk (Home) concert series

By EDN-Staff Contributor
Posted by 
EDNPub
EDNPub
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brothers Osborne – comprised of TJ and John Osborne – performed selections from their acclaimed album Skeletons on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk (At Home)’ concert series. The siblings performed the five-song set from John’s living room, along with an accompaniment from Matt Heasley on accordion on “I’m Not for Everyone.” TJ and John rounded out the set with a performance of Skeletons’ title track and the song,“Hatin’ Somebody.”

eugenedailynews.com
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
156
Followers
662
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brothers, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Osborne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Philadelphia#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Brooklyn, WIwpr.org

The Hold Steady: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. If you've ever seen a Hold Steady...
MusicPosted by
WJCT News

Aurora: Tiny Desk Concert

The first time I saw Aurora sing, it appeared so new to her that each note, and each hand gesture accompanying each note, seemed like a discovery and an adventure for the singer. She was 18 when I first saw her in New York City, and now the Norwegian singer is 19; take a look at this Tiny Desk Concert, and her sense of innocence and discovery still rings as true as ever.
Brothers, ORPosted by
EDNPub

Brothers Osborne release the music video for “Younger Me”

Brothers Osborne have released the video for their song Younger Me. Younger Me is a song of encouragement for anyone pushing through a difficult time, and was inspired by singer TJ Osborne’s decision to publicly come out in February, “Younger Me” was conceived as a message to his younger self and struggling with being different, not knowing where he was going. “I’ve always wished I could speak to my younger self, give him a hug and show him who he’d become and what he’d achieve. Once I came out, that feeling was overwhelmingly strong that this song was born,” TJ said.
Portland, ORPosted by
EDNPub

Win tickets to FGL’s I Love My Country Tour!

New Country 93.3, your official country concert connection, welcomes the I Love My Country tour to the Portland Moda Center with Redferrin, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and starring Florida Georgia Line on November 19th! Tickets go on sale June 4th but you can win them before you can buy them! Be the 9th caller when you hear Florida Georgia Line spell country to win tickets from New Country 93.3!
MusicCMT

CMT Music Awards: Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley “Lighten Up” with Bluesy Performance

Brothers Osborne welcomed Dierks Bentley for a collaboration of “Lighten Up” from Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Farms at Wednesday’s (June 9) CMT Music Awards. “Lighten Up,” a track from Brothers Osborne’s third studio album Skeletons, the track centers on finding ways to stay positive in trying times. The sibling duo’s T.J. and John Osborne traded off musical riffs and verses with Bentley, including the feel-good chorus, Maybe everybody could lighten up/When the goin’ gets a little tough, give a little love/And put your lighters in the air and light ’em up.
MusicBillboard

Tom Jones In Fighting Form for Poignant NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

During a recording career that has spanned nearly 60 years, Tom Jones, 81, has somehow remained eternally youthful. The singer, best known for his swinging hits "It's Not Unusual," "What's New Pussycat?" and "Delilah," was in a contemplative mood during his recent NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, which found him backed by a jazz quartet.
Musicwdiy.org

Rostam: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. My great-grandmother always used to say, "Life...
MusicKEDM

Merry Clayton: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Merry Clayton's Tiny Desk concert begins with...
Theater & Danceklcc.org

Betty Who's 5 Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked singer-songwriter and Tiny Desk alum Betty Who to pick her favorites. My good friend grew up playing cello and still has his youth-sized...
Musickwit.org

Tom Jones: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. We're publishing this Tom Jones Tiny Desk...
MusicNPR

Joseph Keckler: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. "My love called me many names," Joseph...
MusicNo Treble

Consider the Source: NPR Tiny Desk Submission 2021

Consider the Source has created a video for their NPR Tiny Desk submission, and it is fantastic. “This song showcases an acoustic version of our instrumental trio and highlights the way we mix instruments from different cultures in a modern setting,” they shared. The lineup includes John Ferrara on Ukulele...
Sacramento, CAcapradio.org

Meet The Artists Performing In CapRadio's Summer Concert Series

Starting this June, CapRadio is bringing together music lovers with local musicians hit hard by the pandemic through our first-ever Summer Concert Series, a series of one-hour radio specials and video performances. Here's a closer look at the artists performing in the series. Listen to the Summer Concert Series Fridays...
Musicwpr.org

Men I Trust: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. From a rustic and retro-looking cabin on...
MusicPosted by
EDNPub

Brett Eldredge announces North American leg of 2021 ‘Good Day Tour’

Brett Eldredge officially announced his ‘Good Day Tour’, named after his recent single off his 2020 album ‘Sunday Drive.’ The 21-city tour kicks-off on September 16th in Cleveland, Ohio. This is Eldredge’s first US tour since his holiday Glow Tour in December 2019, and Morgan Evans will be Eldredge’s opening act. Eldredge will continue the ‘Good Day Tour’ in Europe in May of 2022.
Avon, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe to perform on July 3rd in Avon

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe will headline the 35th annual Salute to the USA presented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties on Saturday, July 3rd in Harry A. Nottingham Park. Live music will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Tab Benoit opening the show. Singer and saxophonist Karl Denson fronts the Tiny...