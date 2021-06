With highs this week creeping up toward 100-degrees, some people may need extra help keeping cool and safe. The Salvation Army is hosting a special drive-up fan distribution option in downtown Wichita for a couple days in order to avoid large crowds. Families in need of a box fan can drive up and get one June 14th and 15th, and the Salvation Army’s Downtown Koch Center, at 3rd and Market. Distribution runs 9:30 a.m. t0 2:30 p.m. both days, or until fans run out. Fans are available for Sedgwick County resident only.