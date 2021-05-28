The Weeknd named Male Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa and more set to headline. iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, the annual legendary concert event on Friday, September 17th and Saturday, September 18th at Las Vegas’ hottest entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena, and its Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, September 18th at the new immersive event and entertainment district, AREA15. This year, the epic two-day lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival main stage will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Nelly, Sam Hunt, Weezer and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.