The Weeknd named Male Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

femalefirst.co.uk
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' was named Song of the Year and TikTok Bop of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this week, and the Canadian megastar also scooped Male Artist of the Year. The Weeknd was crowned Male Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. The...

www.femalefirst.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
