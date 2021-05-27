Cancel
Books & Literature

First-time author wins Christopher Award for book on two refugee women

By Mark Pattison
cathstan.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot many first-time book authors win prizes for their initial work. But Jessica Goudeau is one of them. Goudeau won one of the Christopher Awards’ prizes in the “books for adults” category this year for her maiden voyage in authoring “After the Last Border: Two Families and the Story of Refuge in America.”

