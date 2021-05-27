First-time author wins Christopher Award for book on two refugee women

ON THIS DAY IN 1928, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Senator Charles Curtis of Kansas has Indian blood in his veins and in his youth wore the regulation blanket of his Indian forefathers. He was born Jan. 25, 1860, on the Kaw Indian reservation in Kansas, a descendant of a line of Indian chieftains and French and Canadian traders. His mother died when he was a child, and he was brought up by an Indian grandmother, who later sent him to his white relatives in Topeka for a white man’s education. The education he got, which made him a U.S. senator and now a candidate for vice president of the United States, was the conglomerate outcome of what he learned in such ‘big cities’ as Topeka and out on the near-frontiers of Kansas and vicinity. He became famous in the west as a jockey, he worked as a hack driver, practiced law and taught Sunday school, and became an anti-vice crusader. Eventually he was elected as a representative from his own state. He had been before mentioned for the Republican vice presidential nomination.”