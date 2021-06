IOS 15 naturally made the grade for the WWDC 2021 keynote with Apple covering a number of the new features that will be coming to the iPhone later this year. While Apple certainly may have more up its sleeve for iOS 15 that will unfold over the course of the betas as we get closer to the iPhone 13 release this fall, the features covered today point to an update reminiscent of iOS 14 with more granular controls and personalization made possible for users.