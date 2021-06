Dolly Parton’s world-famous Dollywood theme park has announced upcoming construction on additions to the park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. set to be completed by 2023. Guests can look forward to an entirely new resort as a result of the project, with The HeartSong Lodge & Resort to stand five stories tall and include more than 300 guest rooms. The HeartSong Lodge & Resort will be located next door to Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Space, which was completed in 2019 during an earlier phase of the overall park expansion project.