Amazon Leads PS5 India Restock Sales: Report

Update: There's no Walmart PS5 restock today, news confirmed by our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you alerts when stores in the US have PS5 in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Walmart had a rare skip (they often sell PS5 every other Thursday), but Matt did send out a PS5 restock Twitter alert for Best Buy; it had PS5 Disc stock (not PS5 Digital) this morning, June 3, further adding to the number of consoles Matt has helped people find through reporting restock news – over 36,400 people have been able to find the Sony console from stores like Best Buy, Walmart, Sony Direct and GameStop. We'll update this news story as soon as Walmart and other American stores sell the PS5.