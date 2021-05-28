Amazon Leads PS5 India Restock Sales: Report

PS5 Restock: As we all know that the demand for the Sony’s brand new console has been deranged due to the epidemic. The demand for the latest console of the sony shooting up hence the wait of the gamers has been over now with the restock of the PS5 in India. Sony assured that it will be going to be delivered more than 4.5 million PS5 units since last year’s launch. Well restocking of the PS5 has come in the country three times because the units sold out in the scends while the pre-bookings are still in the queue to buy PS5.