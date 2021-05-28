Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Forget Aircraft Carriers, the Marines are Crazy for Amphibious Assault Ships

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 20 days ago

Peter Suciu

Amphibious Assault Ships,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcJtg_0aEPytsj00

With its long flight deck and the ability for aircraft to take off and land, it would be easy to think that vessels such as the USS America (LHA-6) are "aircraft carriers."

Forget Aircraft Carriers, the Marines are Crazy for Amphibious Assault Ships

Here's What You Need To Remember: However, while these warships are similar – similar doesn't mean the same. There are jobs that only a carrier can do, and there are jobs that the LHA can do. That is why both will likely remain floating runways for the foreseeable future and likely beyond.

With its long flight deck and the ability for aircraft to take off and land, it would be easy to think that vessels such as the USS America (LHA-6) are "aircraft carriers." However, looks can be deceiving and there is far more than meets the eye to these warships. USS America is an amphibious assault ship – concept that dates back to the Second World War, when escort carriers wouldn't "escort" just the larger carriers but rather the landing ships and troop carriers.

The Imperial Japanese Navy's Shinshū Maru was the first to be designated a landing craft carrier and served as a proto-amphibious assault ship. Unlike the modern version of the LHA, the Shinshū Maru could only launch aircraft via a catapult to support an amphibious assault, and aircraft had to (hopefully) land on captured airfields!

During the Cold War, the British Royal Navy was the first to transform a small carrier, the HMS Ocean (R68), into an assault ship. The Colossus­­ -class carrier saw service during the Suez Crisis when it was used in the first-ever large-scale helicopter-borne assault.

More from The National Interest America's Light Aircraft Carriers Have Stealth F-35s America's Amphibious Assault Warships Are Far More Than Mere Aircraft Carriers Amphibious Assault Ships are Not True Aircraft Carriers, But the Marines Love Them All the Same

The United States Navy built on this concept with a special class of ships specifically built to carry up to 20 helicopters. This was the Iwo Jima -class , which bore the hull classification LPH, referred to as "Landing Platform Helicopter. These vessels could transport more than 1,700 fully equipped Marine Assault Troops into combat areas and land them by helicopter at designated inland positions.

The subsequent Tawara -class Landing Helicopter Assault, which is why even today Amphibious Assault Ships are designated LHA and not AAS. Five of the planned nine Tawara -class LHA were built from 1971 and 1980, before it was succeeded by the Wasp- class, which first entered service in the late 1980s. These LHA's have provided the Marine Corps with a means of ship-to-shore movement by helicopter in addition to movement by landing craft.

All eight of these ships are still active today, along with two of the America -class, and while the primary role is to carry about a battalion's worth of Marines, the LHA is far more versatile . But the LHA has shortcomings. All U.S. Navy Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft are catapult-launched, which the LHA can't perform, and it can't project airpower ashore utilizing organic electronic warfare assets such as the F/A-18G.

The development of vertical or short takeoff and landing (V/STOL) aircraft such as the AV-8B Harrier II attack aircraft and the F-35B Lightning II have further changed the way these smaller flattops could be used.

The USS America operates with at least five Marine F-35B Lightning II fighters as well as MV-22Bs tiltrotors and CH-53 helicopters as part of a typical Maine air combat element. But it can be reconfigured as needed, carrying 16 of the F-35Bs instead – which would provide an air group on board that is essentially on par with almost any actual aircraft carrier in the world, apart the U.S. Navy's Nimitz­-class and Ford­- class or the French Navy's Charles de Gaulle.

However, while these warships are similar – similar doesn't mean the same. There are jobs that only a carrier can do, and there are jobs that the LHA can do. That is why both will likely remain floating runways for the foreseeable future and likely beyond.

Peter Suciu is a Michigan-based writer who has contributed to more than four dozen magazines, newspapers and websites. He is the author of several books on military headgear including A Gallery of Military Headdress , which is available on Amazon.com . This article first appeared last year.

Image : Flickr.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amphibious Assault Ships#Marines#Navy Ships#Lha#The Shinsh Maru#The British Royal Navy#Marine Assault Troops#Aas#Wasp#The Marine Corps#U S Navy Airborne#Aew#F 35bs#The U S Navy#The French Navy#Amazon Com#Flickr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy’s Most Powerful Aircraft Carrier Keeps Having Problems

During the Second World War, American industry produced the most numerous of its class of capital ships, the Essex-class aircraft carrier. A total of twenty-four of a planned thirty-two were built, and fourteen of the warships of the class engaged in combat operations, while no Essex-class carrier was lost to enemy action even though several sustained crippling damage.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

USS Rafael Peralta completes Sea of Japan exercises

June 16 (UPI) -- A five-day multi-domain exercise by the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta in the Sea of Japan was a success, the U.S. Navy said on Wednesday. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, which was forward-deployed to join the Navy's 7th Fleet in the Sea of Japan in February, conducted a live-fire gunnery exercise, maritime strike operations, flight operations, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile training, and visit, board, search and seizure training.
Military19fortyfive.com

South Korea Wants A New Aircraft Carrier Armed with F-35 Stealth Fighters

In 2018, as part of its Navy Vision 2045 plan, the Republic of Korea (South Korea) began to develop a light aircraft carrier that could carry a fleet of F-35B Lightning II aircraft – the short take-off vertical landing (STVOL) variant of Lockheed Martin’s Joint Strike Fighter. The exact role that the future carrier might plan in a potential conflict has been debated, especially as the biggest threat to South Korea remains its neighbor, North Korea.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force To Use Autonomous Flying Cars to Pick Up The Injured

Using flying cars and eVTOLs could drastically change the way the U.S. Air Force operates in the future. They could immensely assist medevac situations, for instance, as they could act as flying ambulances by autonomously flying to a remote airfield, landing vertically so that an injured troop member could hop aboard, strap into its wearable technologies to monitor their condition, and fly off to a site where the person can be safely looked after.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Aircraft carriers and spy satellites

Yeah, I'm trying ILL. One potential problem is that everything is still closed. Normally, I might be able to use our institution's research library to obtain it--except that our building has been closed since March 2020. And so have most other DC federal buildings. And while I might in normal times go to one of these places as a guest researcher, most of them are closed. So I'm trying to work it, but a lot of things aren't exactly normal operating procedures these days.